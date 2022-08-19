Everton in advance talks with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Everton have reportedly shown interest in Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.



According to Football Insider, the Toffees are in advance talks with Ajax for the transfer of the Ghanaian.



Mohammed Kudus has been out of favour at Ajax. The young midfielder has struggled for minutes in the first two games under new manager, Alfred Schreuder.



The 22-year-old was the best player for Ajax during pre-season, scoring four goals in four games, but he has played less than 10 minutes in two games in the 2022/2023 Eredivisie.



Kudus is in his third season at Ajax after joining from Nordsjaelland for a fee of 9 million euros in 2020.





EE/KPE