Everton eye summer transfer for Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo with Bristol City this summer, according to reports.



The 22-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs including Scottish giants Celtic, and Premier League clubs, West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth



Semenyo excelled last season for Bristol City in the Championship where he made 32 appearances, scored eight goals and provided 12 assists.



He missed the start of Bristol City's pre-season due to an injury he picked on international duty while playing for the Black Stars in the game against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast.



Everton have made an enquiry, according to The Guardian as part of their search for more forward firepower following Richarlison’s exit and the injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



Bristol City are said to want £15 million upfront and a total fee of £20 million to allow the highly-rated young forward to leave Ashton Gate this summer.



Semenyo's current deal is set to expire in the summer but it is thought the Robins have the option of a one-year extension.