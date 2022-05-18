Even Harry Maguire scores own goals - Seth Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Embattled Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei has called the bluff of the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association claiming that own goals are normal in football and nothing untoward.



Seth Osei has been handed a ban from football for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) from all football related activities.



This follows his clubs involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



He says that even renowned International footballers score own goals in matches always and cites Manchester United captain Harry Maguire as one.



The attacking midfielder also adds that their match day 34 clash against Inter Allies was clean without any match fixing or manipulation.



"I can confirm that we played a competitive game against Inter Allies in Obuasi," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"Hashmin Musah decided to score two own goals and for me, it happens in football and I don't have any issue with that because Harry Maguire who is a top player has been scoring own goals.



"I am innocent of this scandal. I was never involved in this. It was a competitive game so why the ban?" he added.