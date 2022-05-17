Even Harry Maguire has been scoring own goals - Seth Osei slams GFA over 30 months ban

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

AshantiGold SC central midfielder, Seth Osei, has insisted that they played a competitive game against Inter Allies.



In the matchday 34 games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, the Miners secured a 7-0 win over Allies.



In the game, Hashmin Musah scored two own goals and later admitted in a radio interview that his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.



A verdict by the Disciplinary Committee indicated that players and officials of both clubs have been banned on various grounds for engaging in match-fixing.



Osei, who has been slapped with a 30-month ban says Ashgold played a competitive game against Allies.



According to him, scoring own goals in football is normal, and does not see anything wrong with what Hashmin Musah did, reiterating that Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has been scoring own goals.



"I can confirm that we played a competitive game against Inter Allies in Obuasi," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"Hashmin Musah decided to score two own goals and for me, it happens in football and I don't have any issue with that because Harry Maguire who is a top player has been scoring own goals."



"I am innocent of this scandal. I was never involved in this. It was a competitive game so why the ban?" he added.



Meanwhile, AshantiGold SC have been demoted to Division Two with a fine of GH¢100,000.



