Religion of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even God is a politician – Owusu Bempah on political prophet tag

play videoLeader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

In an attempt to respond0 issues around his apparent involvement in political activism, leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he only does what God asks of him.



According to him, claims of his leaning towards a specific political party are unfounded because even God meddled in political affairs per accounts of the Christian Bible.



While explaining his position at a joint press conference with Prophet Salifu Amoako, December 14, Rev Owusu Bempah said “Even God is a politician. When Jesus Christ came to earth, he was more like a politician because he spoke about some kingdoms. In the Bible, you’ll realise that when God chose a King, he gave him a priest or prophet”.



Making reference to a verse in the Bible, the self-acclaimed nation’s prophet added that; “If you look at 1Samuel 10, before the nation chose Saul as their leader, God had already spoken to Prophet Samuel to anoint Saul secretly. So, Saul’s leadership was hinged on Prophet Samuel. When Saul disobeyed Prophet Samuel, his kingship came to an end.”



Rev Owusu Bempah further explained that the fact that God uses prophets like himself to choose and bless leaders in the country does not explicitly imply that they are being political.



He added that it would be barely fruitful for a leader to rule the country or engage in politics without a man of God.



“…You can’t rule a country without men of God. You can’t engage in politics without God because the Bible says God is the overall judge in the world. In fact, heavens do rule. So, when you read Daniel 4:17 you realise that no governance thrives without God,” he explained.













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.