Evelyn Badu was not registered for U-20 World Cup - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s under-20 captain, Evelyn Badu was reportedly not registered for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



Contrary to reports that the current Young Women’s African Player of the Year was ruled out due to injury, it turns out that the former Hasaacas Ladies player was rather not registered.



In the squad list that was posted by on FIFA’s website, Evelyn Badu’s name was not included in the 21-woman list.



However, the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, August 11, 2022 reported that the 18-year-old has rather gotten injured and would not take part in the u-20 World Cup.



According to a report by JoySports, Evelyn Badu was aware she was not included in the squad and wanted to return to Ghana after their camping in France.



However, the technical team of the Black Princesses informed the player not to return to Ghana in order to keep issue under wraps.



The Black Princesses will take on three-time champions, USA on Thursday August 11, 2022 in the first match at the u-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association has remained mute on the case and have not made any statement pertaining to Badu’s exclusion from the Black Princesses squad.





JNA/KPE