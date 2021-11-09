Evelyn Badu targets 3rd MVP at CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Evelyn Badu has set her sight on winning her third successive Woman of the Match at the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.



Badu won her second consecutive award after scoring a brace in their 3-0 in over AS Mande on Monday night.



The player won her first award after Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings in the first group game encounter on Friday.



Evelyn Badu scored two goals in that game as well as the Ghanaian side won by 3-1 against Malabo Kings.



In a post-match interview, the midfielder disclosed that she wants to win her 3rd award in their final group game.



“I’m so excited to have won the player of the match for the second time today, and I scored twice again. I am praying and hoping I can win it for the third time,” she said.



Although Hasaacas Ladies have made it to the semifinal stages of the competition, they will take on Wadi Degla in the final group game.



Evelyn Badu is currently, the top scorer at the tournament with 4 goals to her credit.



