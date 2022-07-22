Evelyn Badu crowned 2022 CAF Young Women's Player of the Year

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghana women’s national team forward, Evelyn Badu has been crowned the 2022 CAF Young Women's Player of the Year.



The award has been deservedly scooped by the sensational teenager after her excellent displays over the past year.



Africa has gathered at a ceremony in Rabat, Morocco today, to crown the best players and coaches for the past year.



The talented forward excelled for Hasaacas Ladies last season and led the team to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.



At the tournament, she was exceptional and guided the team to the final, as they only missed out on the virgin trophy.



For her fantastic exploits in the past year, the Black Princesses' deputy captain is now the winner of the 2022 CAF Young Women’s Player of the Year.



In addition, the forward has been named the 2022 CAF Interclub Player of the Year award in the Women’s category.



She was unable to attend the awards gala tonight because she is in the camp of the Black Princesses preparing for the 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup.