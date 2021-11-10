Evans Yeboah elected President of Ghana Badminton Association for another four years

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Ghana Badminton Association

The Quadrennial Elective Congress of the Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) held in Accra on November 9, 2021, confirmed again President Evans Yeboah led administration for another four-year term beginning January 2022.



The teleconference Congress, broadcasted in live streaming for 41 participants and delegates for the first time, was marked by presentations and the willingness to work all together, letting Ghana Badminton continue to develop, mature and progress for the sport.



The 38 delegates from the 10 Regional Associations, 21 Community Clubs in good standing, and 7 Statutory Committees took part in the quadrennial Elective Congress. The National Sports Authority Technical Director for Sports Promotion administered the oath of office and Secrecy to the nine newly elected members.



The new Executive Board had Mr. Yeboah Evans, CGMA, Mr. Dennis Osei-Antwi, ESQ- Vice President, Mr. Delawoe Nyanyo as Treasurer. The rest are Mr. Helious Makafui Dablu, Mr. Ernest Adofo Osei, Mr. Nii Adjei Sowah, Mr. Samson Deen, Hon George Loh, Esq and former MP for North Dayi and Madam Catherine Tukpe as Executive Board Members.



The Electoral Commission with its members were also present-having certified the nomination processes and all candidates meeting all requirements to the noble admiration of the delegates present.



"We are standing in solidarity to make Badminton and Para Badminton, the first Paris 2024 qualification happen under this new leadership, and to enable all our dear athletes, and from all para sports to take part in the Games-which this noble Badminton Association Leadership provides, which we at NPC Ghana believe and endorse in spirit of broadening leadership," Peter Adjei, NPC Secretary-General said.



"This solidarity message from the Women's Sports Association of Ghana fuels our ambitions to help Badminton women's world a better place through sport. We are excited about Ghana Badminton's 30% gender policy by 2023, and we will support your growth over the next four years to achieve this." Mrs Mahama, President, commented.



With the highest decision-making body meeting today, Congress elective decision with a milestone congratulatory message was from far and near today, "This feeling of new and renowned togetherness, is the light at the end of the dark tunnel, the pandemic forced us apart today, united by emotion, and for a more diverse badminton future in Ghana and abroad. We pledge to the fulfilment of our 2025 strategic Plan showcasing participation, growth and supporting the principle that people should lead a healthy life, both in and out of their lifestyle, and Badminton World Federation's goal in making badminton one of the world's most popular sports-we will lead Ghanaians in this aim," President Evans Yeboah shared.