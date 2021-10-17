Evans Owusu parts ways with Bibiani Goldstars after joining club for a week

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu has parted ways with the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Goldstars after just one week of being with the club, according to Kickgh.com.



The 24-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal on the transfer deadline day but has opted to leave due to disagreement over the signing-on fee.



Owusu was one of the standout players for Liberty Professionals last season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals in the process.



He was linked with a move to several Premier League clubs but he decided to join Bibiani Goldstars.



The highly-rated defender previously played for Asante Kotoko before moving to Liberty Professionals on a free transfer earlier this year.



