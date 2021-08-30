Evans Etti joins Chinese club Heilongjiang Ice City FC from Accra Lions

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana.com can officially report that lethal Ghanaian striker Evans Etti has joined Chinese League One outfit Heilongjiang Ice City FC.



The young marksman in the 2020/2021 football season came to the limelight as a result of his top performances for National Division One League side Accra Lions FC.



Due to his outstanding exploits, he has been signed by the Chinese club and will be keen on making a mark in the 2021/2022 season.



According to Accra Lions Manager Ishmael Hamidu, Evans Etti’s transfer to the Chinese club is proof that the club is doing well and commands a global presence.



“Etti’s move to China is yet another proof that Accra Lions became a globally recognized brand. Nine players left us for Europe and four players to Asia in recent years,” he said.



Mr. Ismael Hamidu added, “We can proudly say that every player who performs well for Accra Lions gains worldwide recognition. We wish him all the best and every success in his future career.”



Last season, Evans Etti netted 10 goals and also provided assists for Accra Lions FC in the Ghana National Division One League.



