Evans Aryee to participate in Imatra Strongman Competition in Finland

Bodybuilding of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Ghanaian powerlifter and weightlifter, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, popularly known as ‘Evans the Hulk’, has been selected to participate in this year’s Imatra Strongman competition, which is held annually in the Finland capital of Helsinki.



The date slated for this year’s competition is from August 26 to August 27, 2022. This year’s competition is expected to host over 30 Strongmen drawn from various parts of Europe to battle it out in the two-day event.



The 24-year-old Evans’s selection to the Imatra Strongman competition marks the first time a Ghanaian has had the opportunity to participate in such an international powerlifting and strongman competition.



Responding to the invitation, ‘Evans the Hulk’ expressed high hopes for victory, adding that“his invitation to the competition is a sign that his hard work is being recognised”.



“The Imatra Strongman competition is one of the biggest powerlifting and strongman competitions in Europe. It’s every strongman’s dream to get the chance to participate in such a credible and prestigious competition. This only sends the signal that my hard work is being recognised and that is a good opportunity to show to the world what I am made of,” he indicated.



Support



To this end, Evans called on Ghanaians both home and abroad to support him as he lifts high the flag of Ghana.



“I expect that all Ghanaians both home and in the diaspora, especially those in Finland should come out and support their own, the aim is to put Ghana on the map and represent it gracefully at various international competitions,” he emphasised.



The two-day competition, set to take place in Finland, will include a deadlift trap bar 335/375kg, Long Press 140kg reps, and Fronthold 30kg on the first day.



Conan’s wheel, keg toss 42m, loading, framers walk, and Press Medley would be activities for the second day of the championship.