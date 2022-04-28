Evangelist launches prayer session for Black Stars and Princesses

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Apostle David Thomas Aboagye-Mensah, an evangelist, has launched a prayer project to seek the hand of God for the Black Stars and Black Princesses to win gold in their respective divisions in this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Soccer Fiesta in Qatar and Costa Rica respectively.



Launching the project at the Good Shepherd Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Bechem, Apostle Dr.Aboagye-Mensah who is known as Ghana’s Prayer Ambassador and Founder of Christ Universal Network, said it was a pity that despite the great and talented players who at one time or the other played for the Black Stars, the nation never won the world cup before.



He urged MMDCE’s, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate with churches and other stakeholders across the nation to start praying for the two teams now, and intensify the prayers before commencement of the tournaments in August this year.



Starting from Goaso, capital of Ahafo Region, the evangelist said he would tour all the 16 regions in collaboration with the local council of churches there to pray for the teams to ensure their success.



Apostle Dr. Aboagye-Mensah appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Presidency to take his call as a national project and offer the necessary support for its success.



The District Pastor, Rev.Paul Oduro Sarfo who launched and unveiled the project said, in situations where human efforts failed, God Almighty had the power to intervene.



Rev Oduro Sarfo cited the victory of David over Goliath as recorded in the Holy Bible as an example, saying, despite the huge stature of the latter and his war accoutrements compared to that of the former, David was victorious due to God’s intervention.