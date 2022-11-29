Eva Adom-Amankwaa wins Cape Coast National Open, remains Ghana’s number 1

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Amuda Yussif Fuseini, Contributor

Ghana’s top female table tennis professional, Adom-Amankwaa, has won the Cape Coast National Open, which was held over the weekend.



She was crowned champion after defeating Celia Baah Danso.



The Army Officer maintains her position as Ghana’s No. 1 Female Table Tennis Champion.



The Open was organized by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), CTA, and "Anyway".



In an interview, the tennis champion stated that she continues to do her best because of her dedication to training, hard work, and perseverance.



According to her, she will continue to give her all in the tennis world.



She thanked God, her coach, and the Ghana Armed Forces for their help over the years.



“The support has been fantastic,” she said. I am grateful to everyone who has supported, encouraged, and pushed me to do my best. I will continue to do my best because the goal is to make the country proud on a global scale.”



The Tournament was held at the Hathiraimani Hall, Accra Sports Stadium on November 26, 2022.