European quartet chase Ghana defender Alexander Djiku - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sevilla FC, Rennes, Nice and Trabzonspor are reportedly all throwing their hats in the ring for Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku.



The Ghanaian impressed last season in the French Ligue 1 and the 27-year-old’s exploits have reportedly garnered the interest of several clubs in Europe.



The Ghana international has returned to Strasbourg pre-season after his reported move to German outfit Hoffeinhem fell through.



The Bundesliga club had agreed a €6 million transfer fee with French club Strasbourg, and the player had his medical at the club but disagreements with the player's agent commission scampered the deal at the last minute.



Djiku's contract expires next year but has a release clause to put a number of clubs on the alert.



The Ghanaian, who featured for Strasbourg in a pre-season friendly against Brentford, is being courted by Spanish side Sevilla in the probable departure of Jules Koundé.



French outfit Rennes are also keeping tabs on the Ghana defender while Nice are also monitoring the situation.



Turkish champion Trabzonspor,who will play in the Champions League play-offs, are also looking to sign the Ghanaian superstar.



Djiku helped Strasbourg finish sixth last season, narrowly missing out on European football.



He also played a key role in Black Stars' 2022 World Cup qualification in March.