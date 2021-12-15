European clubs threaten not to release players for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

European clubs to block players from participating in 2021 AFCON



CAF confirms AFCON 2021will go on as planned



African teams TO open camp with local players



Clubs in Europe have announced their intention not to release African players for the upcoming African cup of Nations slated for January 9, 2022.



Most African countries who have their key players in England, France Spain, Italy and other European countries might not have them in time to prepare for the final 2021 AFCON.



With less than a month away to the start of the tournament, a number of national teams have had to open camping with their local players as they await the arrival of their foreign-based players.



As December is a busy month for clubs in Europe, most of the clubs do not want to risk playing a marathon of matches without their African players.





In a letter written to FIFA, the European Club Association [ECA] disclosed why they don’t have the intention to release African players for the 2021 AFCON.



The ECA sighted issues relating to Coronavirus as one of the underlining reasons to bar African players for the tournament.



“As you know, the pandemic and its associated implications raise three fundamental concerns for clubs when it comes to the release of players to national teams: first and foremost, the clubs' duty to ensure each and every player's wellbeing is properly protected; second, that clubs are not forced to be without players for club competition matches; third, that all players resume their activities with their clubs following national duty in a timely fashion, as per the applicable rules,” a statement from the letter read.



