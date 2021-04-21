European Super League: Manchester City withdraw and Chelsea prepare to follow

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Manchester City don withdraw from di European Super League (ESL) and Chelsea dey also prepare to do so.



Efforts to leave come just two days after both of dem announce as two of six English clubs wey sign up to di controversial new competition.



Di ESL don come under serious criticism since dem announce am on Sunday.



Around 1,000 fans gather outside Chelsea Stamford Bridge home ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest their involvement.



Chelsea and City bin dey part of English football 'big six' clubs - alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - wey agree to join di new league.



In total, 12 European clubs announce their intentions to form di breakaway league, which dem hope to establish as new midweek competition.



Football authorities and government ministers for UK and across Europe togeda wit Uefa and leagues associations condemn dia decision.



Chelsea na di first club to indicate say dem no go press ahead as dem prepare documentation to withdraw. City come later withdraw soon after.



Chelsea and City bin no be di drivers of di plan, dem bin be di last to sign and fear bin dey say dem go leave dem behind.



E no dey clear how easy e be or how binding di contracts be.



Na Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and di club board make di decision to try and make Chelsea leave after dem witness negative global reaction to di Super League.



