BBC Pidgin of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Europa League results: Diallo, Kjaer score as United draw 1-1 with AC Milan

Ivory Coast teenager Amad Diallo bin score e first goal for Manchester United

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer score late goal to deny United victory for dia first leg of di Europa League round of 16 encounter.



Kjaer goal for added time hand AC Milan crucial away goal as di game end 1-1 ahead of di second leg.



Ivory Coast teenager Amad Diallo bin score e first goal for Manchester United afta e come on as second half substitute.



18-years old Diallo Bruno Fernandes over di top pass beyond di reach of Milan goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnaruma for di 50th minute.





Who be Amad Diallo?

Join our Newsletter

Dem born Diallo for Ivory Coast, and na 18 years im be. Tori be say e move go Italy around di age of 10, and join Atalanta for 2015.Di winger play im first match for Atalanta last season, wey make am di youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score for im Serie A debut in for dia 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.Afta dat im performance, di Ivorian travel wit di Atalanta squad to Lisbon for dia Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.Diallo play just four league games for Atalanta, but e shine well-well for training, sotey former Atalanta captain Papu Gomez recently compare am to Lionel Messi."E get defenders for di first team wey no fit stop am sometimes. To stop am for training, we dey kick am! im dey play like Messi," na wetin Atalanta captain.