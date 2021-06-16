Europa Conference League will be a good experience for Vorskla – Najeeb Yakubu

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ukraine-based Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu has expressed his happiness over Vorskla Poltava’s entry into the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.



The 21-year-old gathered 19 games last season, providing one assist to help his side into the qualifiers of Europe’s third-tier football.



Vorskla placed 5th at the end of last season with 41 points.



The former Newtown Youth defender believes the latest competition introduced by UEFA will be a good experience.



“So far so good, we finished 5th and we will play in EUROPA Conference League.



“It [EUROPA Conference League] is a nice platform for us.“So we shall keep fighting as we move forward.” Najeeb Yakubu told Africa-foot.com



Yakubu joined the Ukrainian top-flight side in 2018 from Newtown Youth, having already stayed briefly with UniStar Academy.



He extended his contract last year that will see him stay with Vorskla until 2024.



Najeeb Yakubu was a member of Ghana’s U-17 squad that played at the Africa junior championship in Gabon.