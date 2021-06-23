Euro 2020 round of 16: Who go play who for knockout stage?

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

As di Euro 2020 competition don ready to enter di knockout stages, time don reach to torchlight how di road to di final for Wembley Stadium go be.



By di end of Wednesday 23 June, we go don know all di teams wey go play di round of 16 when di remaining four matches shele.



For Group E, Slovakia go play Spain while Sweden go face Poland.



And for Group F, Germany wey don step up dia game go jam Hungary later by 8pm, di same time wey tournament champions Portugal and France go jam demsef.



Because na 6 groups dey (A-F), even after top two from every group qualify enter knockout stages (to make 12), e go still dey short of 4 teams to make am 16. So Uefa go pick four of di best third position teams to go through to di next stage.



Switzerland and Czech Republic follow for di third place teams wey go enter round of 16.



Round of 16



Saturday 26 June



1: Wales vs Denmark (5pm, Amsterdam)



2: Italy vs Austria (8pm, London)



Sunday 27 June



3: Netherlands vs 3rd for Group D or F (5pm, Budapest)



4: Belgium vs 3rd for group A,E or F (8pm, Seville)



Monday 28 June



5: Croatia vs 2nd for Group E (5pm, Copenhagen)



6: 1st for Group F vs 3rd for Group A or C (8pm, Bucharest)



Tuesday 29 June



7: England vs 2nd for Group F (5pm, London)



8: 1st for Group E vs 3rd from Group B/C/D (8pm, Glasgow)





Quarter-finals

Final

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (18:00, St Petersburg)QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)Saturday 3 JulyQF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (21:00, London)SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (21:00, London)Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, London)UEFA EURO 2020 start for 11 June and e go end for 11 July 2021. 11 cities across di European continent na im go host di 51 matches.