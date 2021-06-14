Euro 2020: Schick score wonder goal for Czech to send dem top of group D ahead of England

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 14 June 2021

Czech Republic flog Scotland 2-0 for dia opening group match for Euro 2020 to send dem top of group D ahead of England.



Na Patrik Schick score di two goals for Czech for inside Hampden Park for Glasgow to give di visitors victory.



Di first goal of di match na from set piece, wey Scotland bin dey slow to react afta Grant Hanley head ball from corner clear but dem fail to deal wit di second cross from Czech wey Schick jump between Hanley and Liam Cooper to nod past David Marshall.



Schick second na wonder goal, na just few steps in take inside Scotland half as im waya shot ova di head of di goal keeper David Marshall Straight inside di net.



Di result mean say Czech Republic get three points and dey ontop of group D on goal difference.



Tori be say dis na Scotland first match for a major tournament for men in 23 years and e mean say dem dey bottom of di group wey get England Croatia and Czech Republic.



