Euro 2020: Prophet Badu Kobi mocked, tops Twitter trends over failed prophecy

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

• Prophet Badu Kobi has been tagged as 'fake' over a failed football prophecy



• The prophet predicted a win for England in the Euro 2020



• Italy on Sunday defeated England to claim the trophy



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, has faced public ridicule after his prophecy on the Euro 2020 backfired.



He has been tagged as a “419” prophet by tweeps after England failed to win the trophy despite a win prediction for them.



On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Italy defeated England to win Euro 2020, this was contrary to the words of the man of God who noted that God in his own wisdom revealed to him that "England will beat Italy.”



"I will say it again. That is the work of a prophet. Keep saying what God is saying," Prophet Badu Kobi said.



The Prophet had earlier prophesied that Brazil would win the Copa America, this also failed to materialized as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the finals at the Maricana Stadium on July 10, 2021.



Kojo Black on Twitter wrote: Euro 2020: Prophet Badu Kobi mocked, tops Twitter trends over failed prophesy."







Another wrote: "Ashoq saff Prophesying for Four consecutive times and all swerved. What god has he been getting all his updates from??"



Naruto-Kun added: "A man of which God? That’s the question we should be asking cos God doesn’t lie .. and knows it all so if he claims the Spirit of God told him, we need to find out which God."









Below are some reactions from Twitter:



















