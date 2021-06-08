Euro 2020: More watching options with StarTimes

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: StarTimes Ghana

UEFA Euro 2020 is set to kick-off from June 11 to July 11, the top 24 European teams will play 51 matches, up to three matches a day during group phase.



UEFA Euro 2020 official broadcaster StarTimes will air all matches live and in HD across TV and streaming platforms. Commentaries will be available in international languages (English, French, and Portuguese).



To ensure that Ghanaians and all Africans across the continent enjoy this thrilling tournament, StarTimes offers a wide range of affordable watching options.



Watch Euro 2020 on TV



New subscribers can enjoy a special Euro 2020 offer. Full decoder kit is available at GHC 150 including one-month free Super bouquet subscription to watch all Euro 2020 matches.



Existing StarTimes subscribers will access matches on their Super bouquet at only GHC 75 monthly.



For more flexibility, StarTimes subscribers can choose to recharge monthly or weekly. Weekly recharges cost GHC 35 /week.



Mrs. Akofa Banson, Head of marketing, StarTimes Ghana says: “We are excited to air UEFA Euro 2020. We expect great action with most of the world’s best players and teams participating.



“Ghanaian fans have been forced to pay ever higher prices to watch major competitions in the past. This isn’t right. In Ghana, football should be made available for all. This is what StarTimes strives to achieve, to ensure that every Ghanaian football fan can enjoy Euro 2020 at the most affordable rate.”



Watch Euro 2020 on StarTimes ON streaming app



StarTimes ON streaming app will air all matches live and on demand. Fans will be in a position to stream live matches on Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD).



Each StarTimes TV subscriber benefits from three StarTimes ON VIP memberships thanks to the “1To3” policy. This means that with one StarTimes subscription, users can watch matches on four devices concurrently.



Other StarTimes ON users can enjoy all 51 matches of the tournament with a one-time subscription payment of GHC 26 for the entire Euro 2020.



“With more watching options, fans no longer have any excuse to miss Euro 2020 matches! They have been waiting for Euro 2020 for more than a year and they deserve to have the best viewing experience.”



The tournament kicks off with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome on June 11.