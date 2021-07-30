Eugene Ansah strikes as Hapoel Be'er Sheva progress in Europa Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian attacker Eugene Ansah contributed a goal to Hapoel Be'er Sheva's heavy win over Arda in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.



The Israeli club beat the Bulgarian outfit emphatically as they claimed a 4-0 victory at HaMoshava Stadium in Petah Tikva, Israel.



The result meant that Hapoel advanced to the next round with a 6-0 aggregate victory, a clear indication they can go all the way in the competition.



Ansah scored the third goal after his compatriot Elton Acolatse had given the home side the lead in the early stages of the game.



The goal is Ansah's first for the club as he joined them on July 1, 2021.