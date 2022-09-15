Eugene Ansah in line to start for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Villarreal tonight

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Eugene Ansah is expected to start for Hapoel Be'er Sheva later tonight when the team takes on Villarreal in the Europa Conference League.



The Israeli club will be chasing a win today when the team hosts the club from Spain in round two of the group stages of this season’s European inter-club competition.



In the opening match of Group C, Hapoel Be'er Sheva drew Austria Vienna and as a result the team currently sits third on the standings of the group.



On Wednesday when the Israel club finalized training for today’s encounter, Helder Lopez who is not fit did not feature in the exercise.



With Miguel Vitor also not fully fit, the manager of Hapoel Be'er Sheva is expected to give Eugene Ansah a starting role.



The Ghanaian has not started a game in the last three matches but appears fit and ready for the responsibility tonight.



The game between Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Villarreal is scheduled to kick off at 19:00gmt today.