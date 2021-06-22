Eugene Ansah completes switch to Hapoel Be'ersheva

Sports News of

Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah has completed a move Hapoel Be'ersheva, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Ansah is joining Be'ersheva from Hapoel Raanana in the Israeli Premier League for an undisclosed fee.



The 26-year-old sealed the deal on Monday 21 June 2021 after signing a three years contract with Be'ersheva after a successful loan spell at Irony Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli top-flight.



Ansah will be playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season with the club based in the city of Be'ersheva.



The left-winger made 35 appearances in all competitions in the 2020/2021 season where he scored 10 goals and provided three assists in the process.