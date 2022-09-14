Etouga was celebrated more than Yaw Annor despite winning golden boot - Ishmael Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Ghana Premier League legend Ishmael Addo has criticized Ghanaians for failing to hail Yaw Annor as much as they did for Franck Etouga Mbella.



Yaw Annor who previously played for Ashantigold, scored two goals in the final match of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign to win the goal king award ahead of the Cameroonian international.



Annor finished the season with 22 goals while Asante Kotoko star Franck Etouga scored 21 goals to end the season.



After Annor won the goal king gong, Ishmael Addo expressed his disappointment in Ghanaians for not celebrating their own.



“Oh, somebody else, not him [Mbella]? [Do] you see what I’m saying? Because the foreigner never did it and a Ghanaian did it, everybody was quiet about it. They were making so much noise because he was a foreigner,” Addo told Joy Sports.



“This is what I’m saying about Ghanaians; they won’t patronize their own people. Give them [Ghanaians] that encouragement, and confidence to be better, but they are rather thinking about somebody who is coming from somewhere and it’s not even a shame to you?”



Yaw Annor’s 22 goals equalled Ishmael Addo’s record as the highest scorer in the Ghana Premier League.





