Etouga, Yaw Annor misses out from Gladson Awako's top 3 players of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clinton Duodo wins MTN FA Cup most promising player



Daniel Afriyie win MTN FA Cup best player



Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United to win MTN FA Cup



Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako, has named his top three best players of the just-ended Ghana Premier League.



Missing from Awako's list were Ashantigold forward and top scorer of the league, Yaw Annor as well as Asante Kotoko's Frank Etouga who finished a goal behind Annor.



Annor netted 22 goals to claim the goal king while Etouga scored 21 goals in his debut season.



Speaking to Akoma FM, the Black Stars midfielder named his teammate, Daniel Afriyie, and Bechem United duo, Clinton Duodo and Augustine Okrah as his top three best players.



“To me, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Clinton Duodu, and Augustine Okrah have been my top three players in the Ghana Premier League,” Gladson Awako told Akoma FM.



Daniel Afiriyie Barnieh ended the season as Hearts of Oak's top scorer, with 12 goals. He scored 8 in the GPL and 4 in the MTN FA Cup.



He scored the match-winner for Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup finals. He won the best player in the competition.



For Clinton Duodo, he has had a breakthrough season for Bechem United. The 17-year-old was pivotal in the Hunters' brilliant season. He won the most promising player in the domestic league Cup.



Whereas Augustine Okrah completed the season as Bechem's top scorer with 18 goals, 14 in the league, and 4 in the FA Cup.



EE/FNOQ