Ethiopian 2021 polls: 'Elections in Ethiopia' na PM Abiy Ahmed test?

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ethiopia dey vote for di first elections since 2015 wey go test di backing wey Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed get for di kontri.



Ahmed dey hope to win di majority for parliamentary seats for di kontri in order to maintain im claim for office.



Dis na afta dem postpone am for 2020 because of coronavirus.



Dis election dey important to di Nobel Peace Prize winner.



Na on top say no be election winning bin push am to di office of Prime Minister.



Di last election for di Horn of Africa kontri bin happun for 2015 but na for 2018 oga Ahmed bin take office of Prime Minister.



In 2018 im come as di nominee from di then collabo of parties so im neva face election.



Abiy Ahmed dey look to win di majority for di 547 parliamentary seats.



Howeva 102 no go contest for di June election, including all di 38 seats for di embattled Tigray region.



Goment no give date but dem tok say di 64 seats elections go hold for September.



Dem neva mention anything about Tigray wey don dey fight war since November of last year



Dis dey come as opposition parties dem don comot to tok say goment crackdown don prevent den to prepare for di elections.



Dis dey come as two pivotal regional parties no go dey part of di election.



Oromo Liberation Front bin pull out for March say goment dey intimidate dem.



Di goment don already call di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) say dem be terrorist joinbodi.



Based on dis name tag, dem no fit participate for di election.



So far, fear dey say dis election fit dey bloody on top say armed forces dey still fight for Tigray.



And goment dey fight insurgency for part of Oromia and ethnic kasala for Amhara.



