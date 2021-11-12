Ethiopia were better than us - Milovan Rajevac admits after Black Stars' disappointing draw

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac has admitted that Ethiopia was superior to his side in the 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.



The dominant Walias fought from a goal down to salvage a point in a must-win game for Ghana.



Ethiopia had the best chances in the first half, but Andre Ayew's sensational freekick goal made the difference.



The second half was all Ethiopia; lo and behold, they had the deserved leveller after Getaneh Kebede made the most out of Joseph Aidoo's mistake.



Speaking at the post-match presser, Rajevac acknowledged Ethiopia for 'a really good performance' and highlighted his team's defensive problems.



"First, I want to congratulate my boys for fighting hard, and I want to congratulate the Ethiopian team for a really good performance today. They deserve this result; we had some problems at our defence, especially today we made some mistakes, so after all, everything will be decided on Sunday."



The gaffer added that the Black Stars must beat group leaders South Africa by two goals or more to qualify for the playoffs.



"For us, it is important to win our next match on Sunday with two-goal differences if we want to qualify for the final round of the qualifications for the World Cup." He said.



While Ghana needs a win against South Africa, the latter requires a draw on November 14 to sail through to the playoffs.