Ethan Ampadu will go to the World Cup after helping Wales qualify for first time in 64 years

Soccer News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ethan Ampadu, who has Ghanaian roots, will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after helping Wales qualify on Sunday.



Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0 in the play-off final to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.



Wales did a great job against tenacious Ukrainian team, with Ampadu excelling in a back three.



Sky Sports gave the centre back a rating of seven out of ten, highlighting his response to a nervy opening moment.



They said: “Played Yaremchuk onside for an early chance and was grateful to Hennessey. Made a vital headed clearance from under his own crossbar. Indeed, it was as if Ampadu’s head was a magnet to the ball.”



He's long been a regular for his country while struggling for minutes at club level; this season, he's played a lot and added a lot more Wales caps to his collection.



He's still only 21, and while he doesn't appear as set for a Chelsea starting spot as he did in previous seasons, he's definitely got the ability to play a role for us – perhaps even this year.



Ampadu was eligible to represent Wales, England, the Republic of Ireland, and Ghana, but chose to represent Wales instead.



The young midfielder was born in Exeter, England to Kwame Ampadu, an Irish former footballer of Ghanaian descent, and a Welsh mother.



