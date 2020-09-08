Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield Utd on a season-long loan from Chelsea

Chelsea defender, Ethan Ampadu

Welsh international with Ghanaian decent, Ethan Ampadu, has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2017 where he has gradually developed his game into a fine player.



Ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season, the teenager’s services have been secured by Sheffield United on loan.



His parent club, Chelsea, has sanctioned the move to ensure he gets to play regularly to enable him further develop.



“United have made a third signing of the day, with Chris Wilder adding a versatile Welsh international to his squad."



“Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who can play in a number or defensive and midfield roles, arrives at Bramall Lane on a season-long loan deal, following the arrival of Derby County duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe," an official club statement said on Monday.



Last season, Ethan Ampadu spent the campaign in Germany with RB Leipzig but could not play that much.



The 19-year-old will hope that the story at Sheffield United will be different.

