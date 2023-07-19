You are here: HomeSports2023 07 19Article 1807802

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ethan Ampadu completes permanent move to Leeds United move from Chelsea

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ethan Ampadu Ethan Ampadu

Welsh-born of Ghanaian descent, Ethan Ampadu has completed a permanent move to Championship side, Leeds United.

Ampadu joins the Elland Road side from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Exerter, signed a four-year deal to move to Elland Road.

“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold,” Ampadu told LUTV.

“Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.

“When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

“That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

Ampadu made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea before spending time on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.

“For me, I am comfortable playing in both positions,” continued Ampadu.

“I know I have to improve in both, so wherever the boss needs me I am happy to play, but I am comfortable in both.

“I’m just raring to go now.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment