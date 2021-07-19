Essien, Gyan and relegated Liberty Professionals' top six football products

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: goal.com

After 22 years in the Ghana Premier League, the Dansoman-based club have been relegated from the elite division following a 0-0 draw on the final matchday of the 2020-21 season on Sunday.



Ultimately, the Scientific Soccer Lads finished second-from-bottom on the 18-team table, thereby biting the dust.



It marked an end of over two decades in the Premier League, which was associated with the production of some of Ghana's finest footballers to ever grace the beautiful game.



Goal looks at the top 6 talents.



Asamoah Gyan



Asamoah Gyan - Asamoah Gyan is not just Ghana's all-time top scorer and most-capped player but also Africa's highest scorer at the World Cup with six goals. These are just a few of the achievements of the former Sunderland, Udinese and Rennes man who played for Liberty in 2003.







Michael Essien



Essien is one of only two Liberty Professionals products to have won the Uefa Champions League. He began his career with the Scientific Soccer Lads, going on to play for the likes of Chelsea (where he won the Champions League in 2012), Real Madrid and AC Milan. He also played for Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.



Sulley Muntari



The midfielder won the Uefa Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, becoming the first Liberty product to achieve the feat. His career also saw him grace the pitch for AC Milan and Portsmouth in England. At international level, he is one of only two players to have played for Ghana at three World Cup tournaments - 2006, 2010 and 2014.







Kwadwo Asamoah



Asamoah made his biggest impact with Juventus where he spent six seasons and won the Italian Serie A on six occasions. He later went on to play for Inter Milan. The former Udinese man was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.







Derek Boateng



Boateng first rose to prominence when he helped Ghana reach the final of the Fifa U20 World Cup in 2001. He moved on to play for Fulham in England, Getafe in Spain and Cologne in Germany at club level. At senior international stage, he was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.







John Paintsil



Paintsil produced his biggest moments in club football with English sides Fulham, West Ham United and Leicester City. At the international stage, he featured for Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments in Germany and South Africa respectively.



