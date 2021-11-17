Ernest Thompson’s sacking was not based on performance - Ashanti Gold

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Ashgold sack coach Enerst Thompson after three games



Daniel Bioh explains Enerst Thompson's early exit



Ashgold to appoint Thomas Duah as stopgap manager





Ashanti Gold SC administrative manager, Daniel Bioh has said the sacking of head coach, Ernest Thompson was not because of the team's performance.



The ex-Ebusua Dwarfs manager was appointed before the start of the season on a two-year deal that could have run until 2023.



Surprisingly, the trainer has been axed after just three games into the 2021/2022 GPL season.



Thompson in the three matches recorded a win, a draw, and a defeat.



Daniel Bioh has explained the reason behind the unexpected sacking of the gaffer.



"The club and the coach Ernest Thompson Quartey and his assistant…there have been discussions of mutual termination of the agreement. With the three matches that we have played the club have picked one win, one draw, and one loss. Based on some factors that we believe are not going to stop now, the club decided that it will be better for the two parties to part ways. All the same, we are yet to go through with documentation but both parties have agreed that we all move on." he told Kessben FM.



He added the team's performance did not play a role in the decision to axe the manager.



"It is not just about the performance of the team. I have already spoken about some internal factors we have conceded and based on the discussion we had with the coach, the most possible option was to part ways. he added



According to several reports, the Gold and Black team is set to appoint their former assistant coach, Thomas Duah as interim manager.