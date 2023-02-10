Ernest Poku and Jayden Addai score for AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Ghanaian duo, Ernest Poku and Jayden Addai scored for AZ Alkmaar in their 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Youth League.



The duo starred in the game as the Dutch U-19 side secured qualification for the round of 16 on Wednesday night at AFAS Trainingscomplex.



Mexx Meerdink scored a double in the 3rd and 31st minute to put the hosts ahead at the break against the German club.



Poku then banged in the third for his club with 19 minutes to the end of the game.



Meerdink completed his hat-trick three minutes later to further put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.



Addai completed the scoring in the 90th minute to wrap up the win for AZ Alkmaar.



Jayden Poku has now scored three goals in four appearances in the UEFA Youth League while Poku has four goals in five games.