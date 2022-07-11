Ernest Ohemeng seals move to join Spanish club CF Villanovense

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Ohemeng has completed a move to join Spanish lower-tier side CF Villanovense.



The 26-year-old attacker has been signed by the club managed by Manolo Cano and becomes the 11th signing of the club ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 football season.



The winger has arrived from SD Tarazona and will have a big role to play for his next club next season.



CF Villanovense manager Manolo Cano speaking on the new signing said, "He is a skilled and vertical winger who can play on both wings and has an extensive team history.”



Before his move to CF Villanovense, Ernest Ohemeng played in 33 matches for SD Tarazona where he scored three goals.



Looking forward to the new challenge ahead of him, the attacker says he will work hard to help the club.



"New challenge. Thank you, Villanovense, for this opportunity and the trust you have placed in me. I will humbly work hard and help the team achieve the goals that lie ahead,” the winger said after completing the move.