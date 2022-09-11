Ernest Nuamah on target again for Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah was on target on Sunday as Nordsjaelland were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland at home.



The young forward scored in the 15th minute to continue his impressive form in front of goal for the Danish side.



His goal gave Nordsjaelland a deserved lead at the Right to Dream Park, but Midtjylland forced a late equalizer.



Nuamah has four goals and two assists in nine starts this season.



Despite being a winger, the Ghanaian has been used as a striker several times this season and has not disappointed.



In September of last year, Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads.