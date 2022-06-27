Ernest Barfo helps Sitra Club earn Nasser Premier League promotion after 6 years

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Ghanaian striker Ernest Barfo scored 8 goals in 9 matches to help Bahrain side Sitra Club qualify to play in the Nasser Premier League for the first time.



Barfo, who joined the club midway through the season in January 2022, successfully made a mark scoring in almost every match he played for Sitra Club.



The former Liberty Professionals attacker left no stone unturned as he bagged 8 goals in the process to help his side reach the playoffs.



Sitra Club have been playing in the Division One League for 6 years and were unable to secure promotion to the league till the arrival of Ernest Barfo who changed the fortunes of the club.



Sitra Club played 3 matches in the playoffs against Malkiya FC, drew two matches and won one match to seal their qualification to the premiership.



Ernest Barfo spent some time with some Ghana Premier League sides, Liberty Professionals and Bechem Utd. before moving abroad to play in Libya, Kuwait and now Bahrain.



Ahead of the start of next season, the striker is looking forward to scoring more goals and having a great season with the Bahrain club.



