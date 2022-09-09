Ernest Asante working hard in training to earn starting role at Doxa Katokopias

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Asante has worked very hard in training this week as he gears up to earn a starting place in Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias.



The experienced winger recently recovered from an injury and is yet to start a game.



Last weekend, he climbed off the bench in the second half to help the team in the game against Apollon Limassol.



Although the forward put up a good display, it was not enough as his team lost 1-0 to the matchday opponent.



After that game, Ernest Asante has worked very hard and is now hoping to have a chance to start a game for Doxa Katokopias.



Sources in Cypriot report that the technical team of Doxa Katokopias has been impressed with the display of the player and will give him a big role to play in the upcoming game against Enosis Neon Paralimniou.



