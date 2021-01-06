Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ernest Asante leads goal scorers chart at Cypriot club Omonoia Nicosia

Ghana striker Ernest Asante is proving to be the best summer signing for Cypriot side Athletic Club Omonoia Nicosia after leading the way in terms of goal scoring at the club.



The 32-year-old has been in superb form since arriving in the summer bagging seven goals in all competitions to lead the goal scorers chart.



Asante scored in the game against Paphos and Karmiotissa, before netting back to back brace against Anorthosis and AEK, and was on target against Granada in the Europa League.



The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker has been instrumental for the Cypriot giants, with his pace and skills proving deadly against opponents.



Asante previously played for IK Start, Stabaek, Al Jazira and Fujairah.

