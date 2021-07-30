Ernest Agyiri scores as Levadia exit Europa Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Estonian top-flight side, Levadia are out of the Europa Conference League following defeat in their second leg meeting with Dundalk despite midfielder Ernest Agyiri scoring.



The Ghanaian winger rippled the net with an early shot from the corner of the penalty area which flashed through the arms of the goalkeeper into the net.



However, unfortunately, his side could not hold on, neither were they able to increase the tally, thereby allowing Dundalk to stage a comeback.



David McMillan started the comeback when he equalised before the halftime break and with the game nearing penalties, Agyiri's former Manchester City teammate Will Patching scored the winning goal.



Dundalk advance at the expense of Levadia following a 4-3 aggregate victory.



Levadia must now focus on their domestic competitions following the painful exit.