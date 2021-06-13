Eriksen collapse overshadow Lukaku’s shine on Day 2 of Euro 2020

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Christian Eriksen collapsed in the Group B opener between Denmark and Finland before Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku backed a brace against Russia in the second group game to register a 3-0 win against Russia.



Denmark missed a chance to equalise butHojbjerg's spot-kick was saved by Hradecky.



Lukaku opened the scoring after pouncing on a mistake by Andrey Semenov and celebrated his goal by shouting "Chris, Chris, I love you" in front of a television camera.



Roberto Martinez's side added to their lead before half-time after substitute Thomas Meunier - an early replacement for injured Leicester defender Timothy Castagne - slotted home when Anton Shunin failed to hold across.



In-form Lukaku sealed a comfortable win by scoring his team's third goal with a composed finish in the closing stages.



The victory put Belgium, one of the fancied teams at Euro 2020, top of the group, level on points with Finland, who beat Denmark in a game which was suspended following Eriksen's collapse before being re-started.



As well as Lukaku, who along with Eriksen helped Inter Milan win Serie A in 2020-21 for the first time since 2009-10, Belgium's side included the midfielder's former Tottenham team-mates Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.



The game in Copenhagen was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received emergency treatment on the field.



Finland won the Group B match 1-0 after it restarted it about 3 hours later.



Uefa said it agreed to restart the match "following the request made by players of both teams".



The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.



Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength.



"Uefa wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude."



The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.



His distressed teammates surrounded him and the shocked supporters at Parken Stadium were visibly upset as the player was treated.



Eriksen's club, Inter, tweeted: "Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you."



Finland won their first game at a major finals as they beat Denmark in a Euro 2020 match that was overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch.



The visitors, who have never qualified for a World Cup and were playing in their first European Championship finals game, took the lead when Schmeichel was unable to keep out Joel Pohjanpalo's header following Jere Uronen's cross.



In the first game of the day Wales and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw.



