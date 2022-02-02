Eric Ocansey joins Waasland-Beveren for six months

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Waasland-Beveren scored on the last day of the winter transfer window. KV Kortrijk loaned Eric Ocansey to the East Flanders club for the next six months.



The 24-year-old arrived at Eupen in 2015 after graduating from the Aspire Academy. In four seasons with the Pandas, the left winger appeared in 119 games, scoring sixteen goals and supplying ten assists. Ocansey left German-speaking Belgium in 2019 to play for KV Kortrijk on the other side of the country.



In the meanwhile, he played 63 games for the Kerels and scored four goals. As a result, Waasland-Beveren has been quite busy in the winter transfer window.



The Tema born winger will likely make his debut for Waasland-Beveren against Royal Excel Mouscron.



