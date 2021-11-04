Eric Ocansey doubtful for Kortrijk game against Beerschot this weekend

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Eric Ocansey may not feature for KV Kortrijk when they play Beerschot on Saturday in the Belgian Pro League due to injury.



The 24-year-old suffered an injury last weekend in the sides 1-1 draw against Standard Liege at away.



Ocansey replaced Abdelhak Kadri who picked up an injury just 13 minutes into the game but the Ghanaian attacker could not finish the game after sustaining an injury.



He sprained his ankle and had to make way for Dylan Mbayo in the 50th minute at KV Kortrijk picked a vital point at away last Saturday.



KV Kortrijk currently sit 9th position on the standings with 19 points after 13 matches.