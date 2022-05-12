Eric Donkor provides roadmap to making Ghana Premier League attractive

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Experienced Ghana Premier League defender Eric Donkor has shared how the domestic top-flight can be attractive in order to ward of player exodus.



The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Donkor expressed displeasure about bad pitches, salary of players and the rampant departure of players from the league to abroad and is of the view, the narrative will change when addressed.



“It is the dream of every player to attain a greater height. To me, players would have wished to stay and play in the Ghana Premier League if it were to be attractive. The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Muntari and Inkoom are back, however, if we are able to brand our local league well, I don’t think players will leave the local scene to the Ethiopia’s, Cameroon, Iraq and others”



“What I know is that, they have a good system than us and this propel players in the country to leave for greener pastures. Player exodus is a major challenge for the local league but you can’t always blame the leadership considering our economy”



“Recently, some teams were attacked due to late travel and this is a result of lack of funding from the clubs. They can’t afford hotel bills and others, and must return after games”



“Again, salary of players are nothing to write home about, players are not paid on time and this is a major challenge for the local players. Our pitches are also a factor and I believe with good pitches, we can play good football to attract fans and corporate bodies to support the clubs but without all these, I don’t think corporate bodies will be willing to come on board”



