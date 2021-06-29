Eric Bekoe 'shocked' by Hearts players' energy levels against Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe was shocked by the energy levels of Accra Hearts of Oak players against the Porcupine Warriors in the top-of-the-table on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute to give the Phobians a three-point lead on the league table with three games left to play.



Hearts have now picked 59 points after 31 matches played so far.



Bekoe was left stunned by Hearts' energy levels, having played Legon Cities on Thursday evening.



"If you look at the energy of the Hearts players, you could say they were too tough for Kotoko to compete with," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Hearts of Oak need two wins from their remaining three matches to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.



