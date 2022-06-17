Eric Asiedu: The ever-smiling Ghanaian employee of Chelsea who died recently

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On 8th June 2022, Chelsea FC officially announced the passing of their all-loving and ever-smiling kit man, Eric Asiedu.



His passing brought great grief among the Chelsea academy graduates and current players as well as the current and former staff who worked with Asiedu at the club. They took to social media to bid a heartbroken farewell to the Ghanaian.



Not all club kit men go beyond their job to earn the affection and respect Asiedu had at Chelsea.



He was that special, although, he is not recognisable to the football world.



He joined Chelsea in 2013, serving the Blue family, mostly at the Academy level until his passing.



To the academy players, Asiedu was a father figure and a role model. The players drew inspiration from his positivity and his loving character. He was loved by all at Cobham and had three nicknames, "Boss", "Bossman" or "Uncle E".



Asiedu was a consistent member of the Academy dressing room and therefore shared a strong bond between him and all the players who passed through the Chelsea U-18 and U-23 within his period at the club.



A tribute by Chelsea's academy graduate, Reece James shows that Asiedu was 'more than a kit man'.



"You was more than a kit man. You had a real clean heart, funny personality and always wanted the best for all the academy lads. Miss the days when I used to rummage for fresh Nike socks"



"Until we meet again fly high & rest easy. Will miss you," he tweeted.



Former Chelsea director, Michael Emelano, better described Asiedu in his tribute while replying to Reece James.



"Well said, Reece. Eric was a man’s man: caring, competent and self-assured. His smile elevated your mood positively, and his laughter exploded your heart with joy! You’ll be sorely missed my brother, but loved forever. RIP"



Eric Asiedu during his time as the Academy kit man enjoyed many successes, including winning two UEFA Youth League titles, the U-18 Premier League and a host of others.



Asiedu before his passing visited Ghana for a two weeks holiday after the end of the 2021/2022 season. He passed on on June 7, 2022.