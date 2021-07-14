You are here: HomeSports2021 07 14Article 1308586

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Enyimba FC approaches coach Ibrahim Tanko about vacant coaching position - Report

Former Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Enyimba FC, a Nigerian Premier League side, has approached former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko to become the club's next head coach for the 2021/22 season.

The 43-year-old is presently free after the Ghana Football Association replaced him as coach of Ghana's CHAN team with Great Olympics gaffer Annor Walker.

Tanko is yet to return to professional football after serving as an assistant coach with FC Cologne in Germany from 2011 to 2012.

According to Kumasi-based Light FM, the former Cameroon assistant coach has been called by certain top club executives to accept an enticing offer to lead the club's technical team ahead of the forthcoming season.

Freiburg (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), and FC Cologne have all hired the former Borussia Dortmund striker as a coach.

