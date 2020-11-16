Press Releases of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Enterprise Trustees Limited

Enterprise Trustees wins Corporate Trustee of the Year at CIMG Awards

Enterprise Trustees Limited has been adjudged the 2019 Corporate Trustee of the Year

Enterprise Trustees Limited has been adjudged the 2019 Corporate Trustee of the Year at the 31st Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Annual Marketing Performance Awards in Accra.



The Award was in recognition of Enterprise Trustees’ excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of Market Insights, Customer centrism, product innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.



The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards are designed to create awareness of the Marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.



This is the first time a Pension Corporate Trustee has been recognized by the Institute. In a citation by the CIMG, Enterprise Trustees were applauded for leading innovation in the Pensions industry such as the introduction of Online portal for checking statements, Mobile App and USSD to offer convenience to their consumers.



Commenting on the award, Maclean Aggrey-Fynn, Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing at Enterprise Trustees said:



“It is truly a great honour that we have been recognized for delivering on our brand promise which is to provide all who come into contact with us their desired Advantage in life. Our latest innovation is the enhancement of our Personal Pension Plan to allow individuals to invest according to their age and risk appetite and also the introduction of a flexible plan for retirees to drawdown on their accumulated lump sums based on their needs. As the leading Corporate Trustee, we will continue to find innovative ways to deliver retirement solutions that bring lasting value to our consumers”.

